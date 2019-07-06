Walker & Dunlop, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a report issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $187.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

WD stock opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.99. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.68.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 76,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,000,001.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 106,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,610,746.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $474,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,386 over the last 90 days. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth $473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,684,000 after acquiring an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

