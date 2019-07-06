Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $16.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.98. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,556 shares of company stock valued at $307,093. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,872,000 after buying an additional 1,151,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 530,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,404,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

