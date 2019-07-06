Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 167,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.46. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $79,806. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the first quarter worth $95,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

