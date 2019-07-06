VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. VEON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53. VEON has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. VEON had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in VEON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,541,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

