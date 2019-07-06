Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark raised Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,003,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 165,249 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 659.6% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 301,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 261,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,634,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after acquiring an additional 116,207 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

