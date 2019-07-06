ValuEngine Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded United Microelectronics from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CLSA upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.78.

UMC opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 175.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 91.6% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 201.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 44,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

