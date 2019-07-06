ValuEngine Upgrades Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.54.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Glenn Pushis acquired 5,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,381.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,904.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,740 shares of company stock worth $336,296. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 269,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 697,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 604,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.