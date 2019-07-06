ValuEngine Upgrades Neenah (NYSE:NP) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neenah (NYSE:NP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah stock opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42. Neenah has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Neenah had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neenah will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,219.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Neenah in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 116.9% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Neenah by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Neenah by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neenah by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.