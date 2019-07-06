ValuEngine Upgrades Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hecla Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.99.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

NYSE:HL opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.31 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 667,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 284,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 596,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 242,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,792,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,389,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,975,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 419,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.