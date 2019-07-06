ValuEngine Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $835.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.47 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 3.01%. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

