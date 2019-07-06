ValuEngine Upgrades Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,277 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
