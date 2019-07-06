ValuEngine Upgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $374.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 719,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 270,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,241 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 229,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

