ValuEngine Upgrades Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

ACOR opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $354.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

