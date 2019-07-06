ValuEngine Upgrades Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.
ACOR opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $354.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 923,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after buying an additional 338,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.
See Also: Stop Order
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.