ValuEngine Lowers SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. FIG Partners reissued an outperform rating on shares of SB One Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

SBBX opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SB One Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $95,565.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $394,409. 14.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter worth $211,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

