ValuEngine Lowers ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConforMIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ConforMIS from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of CFMS opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 42.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.85%. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that ConforMIS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConforMIS news, Director Bradley Langdale sold 20,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $59,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,593.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Weiner sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $34,304.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 568,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,159 shares of company stock worth $357,901. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 66,922 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConforMIS by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth $45,100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

