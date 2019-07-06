ValuEngine Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of BLFS opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.50 and a quick ratio of 12.99. The company has a market cap of $295.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $576,971.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,959 shares of company stock worth $3,865,240 over the last 90 days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

