ValuEngine Downgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oceaneering International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.33 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CAO Witland J. Jr. Leblanc sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $54,758.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $287,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $17,277,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,484 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after acquiring an additional 917,174 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Oceaneering International by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,761,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after acquiring an additional 694,036 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oceaneering International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,054,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after acquiring an additional 568,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.