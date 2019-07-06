ValuEngine Downgrades Franks International (NYSE:FI) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82. Franks International has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 103,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $603,394.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,102.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $1,013,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,087,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 578.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 563,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 480,708 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franks International by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

