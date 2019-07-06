Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Valero Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

