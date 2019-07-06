UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,007 ($13.16) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 961.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. UNITE Group has a 1-year low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,045 ($13.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

