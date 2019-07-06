Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.56.

RARE stock opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.17. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 550.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $31,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $201,185 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 321.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 101.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 95.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

