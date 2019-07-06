UBS Group Reiterates €23.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

UBS Group set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.48 ($24.97).

Shares of ETR IFXA opened at €19.70 ($22.91) on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

