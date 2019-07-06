UBS Group Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.35 ($32.97).

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at €24.91 ($28.97) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.38. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

