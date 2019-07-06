Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Trade Desk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $211.03 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $237.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $83.66 and a 1-year high of $257.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.72.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.42. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivian Yang sold 7,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total value of $1,692,192.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total value of $1,950,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,507 shares of company stock valued at $37,462,296. Insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Trade Desk by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 208,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

