TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:TSU opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. TIM Participacoes has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,753,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 815,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 1,123.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,324,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,839 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,295,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 415,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,695,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,192,000. 14.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

