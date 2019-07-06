ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.14 ($22.26).

Shares of TKA opened at €12.19 ($14.17) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business’s 50-day moving average is €12.09.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

