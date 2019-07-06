Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Thomas Cook Group (LON:TCG) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 13 ($0.17) price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 24 ($0.31).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TCG. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thomas Cook Group from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oddo Securities downgraded Thomas Cook Group to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Thomas Cook Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 37.70 ($0.49).

Shares of LON:TCG opened at GBX 13.08 ($0.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.55. Thomas Cook Group has a 1 year low of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.80 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

