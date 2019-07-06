Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) to report sales of $2.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 million to $11.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.32 million, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $41.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.01% and a negative net margin of 383.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.51. 443,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,991. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 890.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,040,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 935,349 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 790,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 75,474 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 785,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 275,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 174,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

