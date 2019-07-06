Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup cut Teradata from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

NYSE TDC opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Teradata by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

