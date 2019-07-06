Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $2,821,150.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.90, for a total transaction of $2,821,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,300 shares in the company, valued at $28,311,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.75, for a total transaction of $2,811,375.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $2,516,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.52, for a total transaction of $2,503,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.83, for a total transaction of $2,599,555.00.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $334.15 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $226.02 and a 52 week high of $337.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $613.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teleflex by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 494,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,502,000 after purchasing an additional 120,411 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

