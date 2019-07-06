Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.98 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.46.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tecnoglass by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares during the period. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

