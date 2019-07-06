TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $58.00 target price on TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMTD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

