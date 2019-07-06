S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, June 10th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

