SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $250.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, FIG Partners lowered SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.05.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $222.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $382,316.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total value of $44,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 855,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 71.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,888,000 after acquiring an additional 266,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 526,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,983,000 after acquiring an additional 225,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

