SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post sales of $787.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $822.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.70 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $659.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $224.59 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.05.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total value of $148,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,493. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,703,925.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $4.63 on Monday, hitting $222.90. The stock had a trading volume of 480,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $177.70 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.59.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

