Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Financial Group operates thirteen banking locations through its three wholly owned subsidiary banks, Summit Community Bank headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia, Capital State Bank, Inc. headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, and Shenandoah Valley National Bank in Winchester, Virginia. Summit also operates Summit Financial, LLC, a residential mortgage loan originator located in Herndon, Virginia. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Patrick Frye sold 3,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $96,817.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie R. Markwood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,339 shares of company stock worth $188,125. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

