Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

