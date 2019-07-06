Stifel Nicolaus Raises LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $76.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. Cross Research initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $69.01 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.44.

LYFT opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. LYFT has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($47.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.74) by ($42.39). The business had revenue of $776.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LYFT will post -11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $42,175,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $7,829,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $17,984,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

