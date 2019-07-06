Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stifel Financial Corp. is a holding company for Stifel Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated. “

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Stifel Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.67.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $770.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,835 shares of company stock worth $1,571,850 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stifel Financial (SF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.