Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $16.07.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger A. Cregg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

