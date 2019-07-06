SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SSR Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.74.

SSRM opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of -0.36. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.26.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 346.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 39,273 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the first quarter worth $239,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

