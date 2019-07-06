Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 251.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.19. 227,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

