Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.27.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,876.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Splunk by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.