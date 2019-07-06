Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPI. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 127.78 ($1.67).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI opened at GBX 117.60 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.85. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company has a market capitalization of $471.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.