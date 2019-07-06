Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (up previously from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Sophos Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 426.88 ($5.58).

Shares of LON SOPH opened at GBX 415 ($5.42) on Wednesday. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of GBX 273.40 ($3.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 636 ($8.31). The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Sophos Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. Sophos Group’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other news, insider Kris Hagerman sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.25), for a total transaction of £78,044.28 ($101,978.68). Also, insider Nick Bray sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03), for a total transaction of £88,954.25 ($116,234.48).

About Sophos Group

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

