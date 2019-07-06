Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SFNC. Stephens set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Simmons First National and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

SFNC opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.46. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $170.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $121,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,860 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 175,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.92% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

