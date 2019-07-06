Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Signet Jewelers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Signet Jewelers posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signet Jewelers.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $17.31. 2,155,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

