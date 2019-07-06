Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Siebert Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.05 and a quick ratio of 15.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 80.72% and a net margin of 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 97,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

