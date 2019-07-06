Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 650 ($8.49).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 621.60 ($8.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a one year high of GBX 648.60 ($8.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 608.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is currently 0.07%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

