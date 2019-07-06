Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiseido from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

