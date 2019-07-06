Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shiseido from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.