Secure Energy Services’ (SES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SES. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.00.

SES stock opened at C$7.16 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$788.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

